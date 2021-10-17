Aeon Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $1,767.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.91 or 0.00423584 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 644.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.