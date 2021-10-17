Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $27.00

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.06. 457,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,405. The stock has a market cap of $479.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

