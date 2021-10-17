Zacks: Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The Joint posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 125,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.