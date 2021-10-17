Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have commented on ELMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ELMS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 454,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.