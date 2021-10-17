Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.48. 567,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,064. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

