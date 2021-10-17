$357.01 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $357.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.43 million and the highest is $367.59 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 414,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

