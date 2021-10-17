Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Rises By 52.6%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 41,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. MeaTech 3D has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.