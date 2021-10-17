Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in September

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

