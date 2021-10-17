Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in September

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 17,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,296. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

