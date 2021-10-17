Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in September

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 17,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,296. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also: Market Timing
