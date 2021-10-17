Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $7.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 1,856,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,846. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

