Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $5.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

SYRS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,523. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2,011.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

