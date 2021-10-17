Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

INFO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

