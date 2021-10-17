Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.46. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.