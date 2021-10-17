Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expands By 37.1%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LICY. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.