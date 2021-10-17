Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Up 34.7% in September

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 478,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,133. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

