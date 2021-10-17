Equalizer Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $365,656.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

