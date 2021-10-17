Short Interest in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Grows By 36.5%

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 212,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,556. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 226.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 266,057 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $20,517,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

