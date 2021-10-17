Short Interest in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Grows By 36.5%

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MGLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 212,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,556. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.