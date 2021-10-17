$85.79 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $85.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.89 million and the lowest is $83.27 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $304.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 1,188,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $550.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

