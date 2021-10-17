Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

