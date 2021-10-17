Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,135. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

