Define (DFA) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Define has a total market cap of $72.94 million and $73.27 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Define coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Define has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

