Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 57.4% in September

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 116,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,573. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

