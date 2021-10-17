OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

