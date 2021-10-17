Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $93.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 32,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,473. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.