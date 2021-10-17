Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Volta.

Get Volta alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Volta stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,083. Volta has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.