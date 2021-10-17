CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 62.8% in September

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 19,831,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

