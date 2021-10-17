VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 60.7% in September

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:VIAO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million and a PE ratio of -18.72.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VIA optronics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

