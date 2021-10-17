EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $5.23

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

