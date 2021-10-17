Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $110.59. 1,469,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $111.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

