Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $103.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.82 million. Bill.com reported sales of $46.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.05. 1,081,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $308.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.25.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

