$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

