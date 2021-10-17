Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Drops By 40.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mastermind stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 19,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mastermind had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.