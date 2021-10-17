Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 106,944 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 365,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

