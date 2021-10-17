Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 40.9% in September

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 1,863,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

