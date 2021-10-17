VIBE Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $2,376.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

