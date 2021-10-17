$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. 226,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,734. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

