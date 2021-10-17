Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $123.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 195,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

