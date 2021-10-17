Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APDN stock remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Friday. 98,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,968. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.