Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Limelight Networks also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 3,449,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,368. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 160.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 489,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

