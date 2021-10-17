Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001187 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00122841 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00623140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

