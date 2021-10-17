Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

LFSYY stock remained flat at $$13.55 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $814.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.03. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

