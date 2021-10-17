Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 469,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,575. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

