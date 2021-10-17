$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce sales of $47.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 411,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,167. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.81 million, a P/E ratio of 150.14 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

