Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 362,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $542.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

