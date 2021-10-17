Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

