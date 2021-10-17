Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Drops By 44.0%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

