Everest Market Cap Tops $38.75 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $193,559.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

