Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Adient has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.