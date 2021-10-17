Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,155,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,714,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

