Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $34.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 53,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

